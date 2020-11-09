 Skip to Content

Police: Homemade explosive found in car following crash

12:45 pm Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a man was arrested after officers found first a gun, then a homemade explosive in his car following a crash. Television station KOLN reports that the crash happened Saturday night, when police say the 35-year-old man suffered a medical episode and crashed his vehicle into a light pole near the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus. Rescue crews who arrived on the scene found a gun on the man, who police say is a convicted felon and barred from having a gun. Police say a search of the vehicle then turned up an improvised explosive device. Police say the man was arrested on on suspicion of several charges.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content