Police: Homemade explosive found in car following crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say a man was arrested after officers found first a gun, then a homemade explosive in his car following a crash. Television station KOLN reports that the crash happened Saturday night, when police say the 35-year-old man suffered a medical episode and crashed his vehicle into a light pole near the Nebraska Wesleyan University campus. Rescue crews who arrived on the scene found a gun on the man, who police say is a convicted felon and barred from having a gun. Police say a search of the vehicle then turned up an improvised explosive device. Police say the man was arrested on on suspicion of several charges.