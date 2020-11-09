Rural high school gets over $1 million scholarship fund

MOVILLE, IA (KTIV) -- A $1 million scholarship fund was awarded to Woodbury Central High School Monday.

The large endowment was provided by the late siblings Ruth and Tom Schuldt of Moville, Iowa.

Ruth graduated in 1943, and Tom left in 1961 to join the Navy.

The money is a gift from their estate.

The scholarship will be awarded to high school seniors for years to come.

This year it will be awarded to three seniors in the form of two $10,000 scholarships and one $20,000 scholarship.

"We're really excited to talk about our new scholarship. This is the single largest scholarship that we administer at the Siouxland Community Foundation. To see gifts of over a million dollars are really rare, especially one that will be given to a rural school so we're really excited," said Katie Roberts, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation.

2021 Woodbury Wildcats can apply through Siouxland Community Foundation.