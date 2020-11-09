Sioux City Fire Rescue not part of solicited donation program

Sioux City Fire Rescue not part of solicited donation programNew
(KTIV) -- Sioux City Fire Rescue has received several calls regarding money collection boxes, merchandise and other services being advertised in their business with proceeds benefitting the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
According to a press release, SCFR is not affiliated with this campaign and does not request or solicit donations. SCFR has reached out to other surrounding fire department and they are also not associated with this campaign.