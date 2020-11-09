Sioux Gateway Airport looks to replace Chicago flight provider

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City City Council backed SkyWest Airlines's bid to provide air service from Sioux Gateway Airport to Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

The Airport Board of Directors asked the council to back the letter of resolution they will send to the United States Department of Transportation to approve SkyWest as the new provider for Chicago flights from Sioux Gateway.

A few months ago, American Airlines chose not to continue servicing Sioux City due to the pandemic.

Until SkyWest is approved, however, American will continue to provide those daily Chicago flights.

This is all possible due to the Essential Air Service program.

"And ultimately about six years ago we got off of EAS, but now with the COVID thing and everything, American had to file for EAS subsidy again and that put us out for bid. So that brings us to where we are today," said airport director Dave Bernstein.