Siouxland Chamber of Commerce kicks off online presentation and auction in place of annual Dinner and Meeting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Because they were unable to host their 35th annual dinner and meeting because of the pandemic, the Siouxland Chamber has announced an online presentation and auction in its place.

The event is designed to draw attention to local Siouxland businesses.

Many auction items include gift certificates to those local businesses or reflect their business in one way or another. The auction also features different Siouxland memorabilia.

"We're really wanting to focus on supporting our local businesses because there's been so many restaurants and retail outlets that have been affected and so we knew that this is one way we can support those businesses," said Jennifer Letch, past Chair of Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Board.

Online viewing of auction items is open now. You can check it out at the Siouxland Chamber's website.

Bidding begins Monday, Nov. 16, and ends on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 pm.