Siouxland District Health Department: Positive COVID-19 cases not going down anytime soon

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Hospitals in Iowa are busier than ever with COVID-19 patients.

According to Iowa's dashboard, the state has now surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations in the state, a new record height.

"People are trying to do their normal things," said Tyler Brock, SDHD Deputy Director.

Brock said people are wanting to get back to life before COVID-19, and that's why COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

"When we get into groups of people there is a pretty good chance one of those people has COVID and doesn't know it, and are accidentally spreading it to other people," said Brock.

Brock said as people are getting back to normal life, they need to keep in mind COVID-19 is still very contagious, and following safety protocols when you are at family gatherings, sports events or any large gathering is very important.

"We are in the middle of a pretty big uptick right now, we hope that that goes down fairly quickly most likely it's not going to though, it's taken a pretty good foothold in the community, and it's going to take a little while for this to go down," said Brock.

Brock emphasized the importance of staying home if you're sick. Even if you're just experiencing mild symptoms, most of the time that is when you're most contagious. He especially wants people to keep that in mind with the holidays right around the corner.