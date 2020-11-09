 Skip to Content

Suspect in homicide, kidnapping, assault arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is facing a number of charges after a man’s body was found in a burning ditch east of Brandon during the weekend. Authorities have identified the victim as 22-year-old Saivaughn Robert Carlstrom, who also lived in Sioux Falls. His body was found by a sheriff’s deputy on patrol Saturday. The 48-year-old suspect was arrested in Sioux Falls Sunday and could be charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault. Officials say the kidnapping and assault charges involve another victim who was rescued on Sunday. He did not elaborate. 

