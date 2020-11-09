Trump books will continue after Trump leaves office

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been one of publishing’s most thriving genres of the past four years: books about President Donald Trump. And it’s not going to end when he leaves office. In 2021 and beyond, look for waves of releases about the Trump administration and about the president’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Expect condemnations of Trump’s actions and rhetoric from journalists and former associates. But also expect flattering accounts from White House allies and pro-Trump pundits. And there might well be a book from Trump himself, who received more than 70 million votes even as he became the first president in nearly 30 years to be defeated after one term.