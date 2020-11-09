More COVID-19 restrictions to take effect in Nebraska due to rising hospitalizations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Hospitalizations rates in the Cornhusker state have quadrupled since late September.

As of Nov 9, there are 794 Nebraskans hospitalized due to the virus. Back on Sept. 21 there were 185 Nebraskans hospitalized.

Due to this rise in hospitalizations, Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced new directed health measures that will take effect Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 12:01 a.m. to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

These DHMs are similar to ones announced earlier this year and on Oct. 21. They include reinforcing the six feet of separation at places like restaurants, bars, churches and gyms.

The measures also require masks at places like salons and barbershops where close contact with people would be unavoidable for 15 minutes or more.

In addition, indoor gatherings will be limited to 25% of rated capacity and groups will have to be limited to no lager than eight people.

During a news conference Monday morning, Ricketts said it would be up to local law enforcement to ensure the measures are being followed.

