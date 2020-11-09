Watch Siouxland’s top high school football plays from Week 11 on the “SportsFource Rewind”

There are only seven Siouxland football teams still alive in the playoffs, five in Iowa and two in Nebraska. Those top teams have producing the top plays of the week. Let's take a look back on the 'Sports Fource Rewind'.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat West Lyon in "Beef Bowl II". Zach Lutmer calls his own number and breaks loose for a 59-yard touchdown. The Lions advance past the Wildcats 34-13.

Un-ranked Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley won at number-6 Webster City. Caleb Kats tosses the ball to Bryson Van Grootheest for the first score of the game. The Nighthawks are in the 3A semi's after a 23-14 win.

OABCIG stayed undefeated with a win over West Sioux. Iowa Hawkeye recruit Cooper DeJean led the Falcons to a 20-0 first half lead. The Falcons win big, 63-14.

Remsen St. Mary's kept their record spotless with a win over Audubon. Jeremy Koenck breaks free for a 55-yard touchdown. St. Mary's rallied from 20-point down in the first half to win 42-27.

In Nebraska, Pierce is still the Class of Class C-1. The top-ranked Bluejays whipped Wahoo. Quarterback Abram Scholting threw a pair of TD passes in the first quarter. Pierce is 10- 0 and in the semifinals, winning 42-28.

Oakland-Craig won at Cedar Catholic. On the second play from scrimmage, Caden Nelson breaks through for the touchdown. The Knights top the Trojans, 15-6. That's the SportsFource Rewind.