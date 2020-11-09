WITCC students write ‘letters of gratitude’ to deployed Siouxland soldiers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As Veterans Day approaches, students at Western Iowa Tech Community College were able to write letters of gratitude to Siouxland soldiers who are currently deployed to thank them for their service.

Grant Lehmann, a student at WITCC and a specialist in the Iowa Army National guard, put together the writing campaign.

He said the letters should arrive to the soldiers just in time for the upcoming holidays. And while Lehmann isn't deployed, he said he knows many of the Siouxland soldiers that are and wanted to find a way to pay it forward.

"Getting these letters to them and getting it to them around that holiday season around Christmas and New Year's is extremely important to me to be able to put those smiles on these soldiers and airmen's face," said Lehmann.

Lehmann said he's looking at possibly continuing the letter campaign for future Siouxland soldier deployments.