1 person dead following rollover accident near Le Mars, IA

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Le Mars, Iowa.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, authorities received a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Highway 75 at about 9 a.m. Initial reports indicated there were injuries in the vehicle that seemed life-threatening.

Emergency personnel was dispatched along with deputies from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office and officers from the Le Mars Police Department.

A press release on the crash says three people were transported to a Le Mars hospital, two with minor injuries and one with life-threatening injuries.

So far, the investigation has shown the vehicle was traveling north on Hwy 75 when the driver hit ice and snow. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it entered a ditch, rolling several times before stopping along a DOT fence line.

The backseat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and later died at a Le Mars hospital. Authorities say he was a 27-year-old man from Bellevue Nebraska, his name is not being released at this time.

The other two in the vehicle, Carlos Gomez and Antonio Higveron Lonjinos, both from Omaha, were treated and released from hospital.

Gomez was the driver of the vehicle and Lonjinos was a front-seat passenger.

The accident is still under investigation.