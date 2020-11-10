21-year-old dies following rollover accident near Moville, IA

MOVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- A rollover accident has claimed the life of a 21-year-old Kingsley, Iowa man.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office says at about 12:06 p.m. authorities were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of the "S" curves of U.S. Highway 20, located just west of Moville, Iowa.

The sheriff's office says the only vehicle involved was a 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The pick-up was being operated by Kegan Collins.

Initial findings show Collins lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway, his vehicle rolled multiple times.

Collins died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the crash.