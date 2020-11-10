Apple unveils first Macs built to run more like iPhones

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together. Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren’t immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs. Apple didn’t demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination. The new Mac chips promise faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer battery life.