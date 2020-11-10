Census Bureau denies fake data allegations by census workers

The U.S. Census Bureau says it knows of no attempts by census takers to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident. The Census Bureau’s statement was issued Monday night in response to reporting from The Associated Press about census takers who said they were pressured to falsify answers to the census questionnaire in order to close cases in the waning days of the head count. The statistical agency says it takes falsification allegations very seriously. It says it has employed new technology and safeguards in the 2020 census to prevent and identify mistakes or the misreporting of data.