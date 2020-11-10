Dakota County EMA shares winter safety tips

DAKOTA COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) - People across Siouxland Tuesday broke out their shovels and snow plows.

Wintery-mix weather conditions, like today, can cause dangerous road conditions, so keeping the roads clean is key for safer roads.

Deanna Hagberg, the Dakota County Emergency Management Director says Dakota County roads and highways were pre-treated before the precipitation started.

"Your communities like South Sioux, Dakota City, Emmerson, Hubbard, and Homer all have their own people, their own public works people that do it, then our Department of Transportation does our main highways in Nebraska, and then of course of Dakota County road supervisor and his crew are the ones that do the county roads," said Deanna Hagberg, Dakota County Emergency Management Director.

Hagberg says they all work hard to keep the roads clear for drivers. She says many times if police officers see concerning road conditions overnight they'll call and ask to have the road crews come out.

"I know they called in early this morning and said hey we are going to need some of our intersections cleared up because it's really icy out here," said Hagberg.

Hagberg says while keeping the roads cleared is key to avoid accidents - there are several other safety elements drivers should keep in mind.

Things like slowing down, increasing your following distance, having properly inflated tires, never using your cruise, and allowing yourself some extra time.

"Make sure you are watching your surrounding areas because we can be the best drivers, but it's accidents that can happen," said Hagberg.

Another tip Hagberg shared was calling 511 -- which is offered in Nebraska as well as in Iowa, and South Dakota.