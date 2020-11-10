Dakota Valley sweeps St. Thomas More to earn state volleyball trip

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Dakota Valley is headed back to the Class A state volleyball tournament. The sixth-seeded Panthers beat St. Thomas More of Rapid City, 3-0, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Panthers will travel to Watertown next Thursday for a first round match. Dakota Valley was the Class A state runner-up last season.

"We were solid," said head coach Mary Miller, "From our serving to our hitting, we've really spent the last two weeks with blocking and trying to get better blocking and we came out tonight and put it all together."

"This year we're really going to attack after that state title," said junior Sophia Atchison. "Because getting second place is not the best feeling ever. We just want to be that first team."

Dakota Valley is 16-4 this season.