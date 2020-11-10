Dollar General plans $85M distribution center in Nebraska

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — Dollar General plans to build a new $85 million distribution center in eastern Nebraska. The 800,000-square-foot facility in Blair will employ about 400 people after it opens in early 2022. The facility will handle both dry goods and fresh items that are sold by the discount retailer. The company said it picked Nebraska for the new distribution facility because of its proximity to its stores and the local business environment, including incentives the community offered. The facility will serve roughly 1,500 stores across the region. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the new distribution center will boost the economy in Blair and add to recent job growth in the area.