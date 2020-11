SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Some young Sioux City football standouts are celebrating a championship.

The 5th grade East Raiders traveled to Des Moines in late October to play teams from all over the Midwest. East made it to the championship game against West Des Moines Valley.

The Raiders broke a scoreless tie on the last play of the game on a 25-yard TD pass to win 6-0. Congratulations on your big win!