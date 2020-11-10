EU snubs Russia-backed conference on Syria refugee returns

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is refusing to take part in an international conference on the returning of refugees to Syria. It says the first priority should be to make it safe for people to go back to the conflict-ravaged country. The two-day conference, organized by Russia and set to begin on Wednesday, has been criticized by U.N. and U.S. officials. President Vladimir Putin says large parts of Syria are relatively peaceful and that it’s time for the millions who fled to go home and help rebuild. But EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “the conference is premature” and that “the EU and its member states will not attend.”