Firebrand Indonesian cleric returns from 3-year Saudi exile

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tens of thousands of followers of a firebrand cleric have joyfully welcomed him at an Indonesian airport as he returned home from a 3-year exile in Saudi Arabia after criminal charges including a pornography case were dropped. The supporters erupted with joy when they saw Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, leave the immigration area at the airport. Shihab left Indonesia in 2017 to go on a pilgrimage to Mecca shortly after police charged him in a pornography chat case. Police dropped the charges last year due to weak evidence. The front was once on the political fringes but has gained significant influence in recent years.