France opens probe on virus handling on complaints by 100s

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutors office has opened four investigations based on hundreds of complaints against decision-makers and French institutions for their management of the COVID-19 epidemic during the first wave earlier this year. The office said Tuesday that the investigations “against X” — a formula designating no single person or entity — were opened for allegedly failing to combat the virus, endangering lives and involuntarily killing and injuring. The investigations group 253 of 328 complaints received by the prosecutors office since March 24. The complaints, divided into four categories, mainly concern acts allegedly committed to the detriment of the general population.