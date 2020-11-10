Nebraska Governor Ricketts, First Lady Shore to quarantine

(KTIV) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will quarantine after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Ricketts' office issued a statement Tuesday following the news saying neither are showing any symptoms at this time.

“On Sunday night, Governor Ricketts and the First Lady joined three people for dinner outside,” said Taylor Gage, Director of Strategic Communications. “One of the people they joined tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Both the Governor and First Lady will quarantine for 14 days. Neither the Governor or First Lady are showing any symptoms, and they will get tested at the appropriate time. The Governor will host his Tuesday and Thursday coronavirus briefings virtually.”