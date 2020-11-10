Greece: Floods sweep cars into sea, send people to rooftops

Heavy flooding on the Greek island of Crete damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes, and swept cars into the sea amid ongoing torrential rainfall. Authorities say the worst damage occurred east of the island’s capital, Iraklio, in small towns and villages where schools were closed and residents were advised to stay indoors. In the worst-affected areas, some residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as muddy water swept through towns, dragging cars and debris.