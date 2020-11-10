In court moves, Britney Spears seeks freedom from father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears wants to be freed from her father. In a recent series of court maneuvers, Spears has sought greater say over her life and affairs, which for 12 years have been under the control of a court conservatorship run mostly by her father, James Spears. Tuesday, a Los Angeles judge will hear arguments from Britney Spears’ lawyer and possibly from the celebrity herself that her father should be removed in favor of a corporate finance company. James Spears argues in his own filings that as her conservator he has saved his daughter’s fortune and career.