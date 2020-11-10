Iowa virus surge continues with 4,441 new cases, 27 deaths

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus cases continued spreading throughout Iowa with most counties reporting high positivity rates, confirmed infections remaining above 4,000 and another 27 people dying of the virus. Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a media campaign to encourage people to wear masks and take other actions to reduce spread of the virus but hasn’t imposed any new restrictions. She has planned a news conference Tuesday to discuss the pandemic. All but nine counties reported a 14-day positivity rate of 15% or more, a rate significantly above the level at which health experts recommend government measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. There were 1,135 people being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa hospitals.