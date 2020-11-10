Kenosha shooter’s mother tries to deflect blame from her son

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — The mother of an Illinois 17-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of two men during a protest in Wisconsin said neither her son nor the protesters should have been on the street that night and put much of the blame for what happened on police and the governor. Kyle Rittenhouse is also charged in the wounding of a third man Aug. 25 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the demonstration to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Wendy Rittenhouse told the Chicago Tribune that if police had done a better job of protecting businesses from looters, her son might not have felt it was his job to do so.