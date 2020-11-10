Man hospitalized after stabbing in Wakefield, NE

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KTIV) -- One man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing Monday morning in Wakefield, Nebraska.

The Dixon County Sheriff says, at about 11:30 a.m. the sheriff's office got a 911 call about a stabbing on the 200 block of Highland Street, in Wakefield. The caller said she found blood all over the garage, and her 34-year-old son was missing.

A short time later, Wakefield Police learned a 34-year-old Hispanic male was at Providence Medical Center, in Wayne, suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center because of the seriousness of his injuries.

There's no word on the victim's identity or the victim's condition. A press release made no mention of a suspect in the case, which is still under investigation.