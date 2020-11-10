Vatican report reveals anonymous letters accusing McCarrick

The Vatican’s report on ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick reveals the previously unknown contents of anonymous letters accusing him of pedophilia that were sent to U.S. church leaders in the early 1990s and later forwarded to the Holy See. The 449-page report also includes testimony from an unidentified woman who told Vatican investigators she, too, tried to raise the alarm with anonymous letters after she saw McCarrick behave inappropriately with her sons in the 1980s. No investigation was initiated as a result. The U.S. bishops conference had a policy forbidding the use of anonymous allegations as the basis to start abuse investigations.