McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators chose party leaders Tuesday with few changes at the top. But it’s unclear who will be the majority leader with no party having secured control of the Senate until a January runoff election in Georgia. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky won another term as the GOP leader, cementing his role as the longest-serving Republican leader in U.S. history. New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer won his party’s support to stay on leading the Democrats, according to a Democrat granted anonymity to discuss the closed door balloting. None of the leaders faced challenges.