Mix of precipitation turns to accumulating snow Tuesday

**Ice Storm Warning for Burt, Cuming, Monona, Stanton and Thurston Counties through 3 PM**



**Winter Weather Advisory for all other counties through 6 PM**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow overnight continues Tuesday morning with temperatures hovering near 30.



Expect elevated surfaces (such as car windows, power lines, etc.) to have a coating of ice to start the day.



Roads will also likely become slippery, especially where more ice continues to fall through the day in areas south of Sioux City.

The mix of precipitation will transition during the mid-morning to a moderate snow elsewhere with a few inches of accumulation likely.



This system will be moving out by Tuesday evening but travel could remain slick Tuesday night as lows head down to around 20.

Wednesday will give us the sunshine back and melting will begin as highs head to around 40 degrees.



More on the timing of the switch to snow and current conditions on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.