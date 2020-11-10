Modi’s party rallies ahead in key India state election

PATNA, India (AP) — India’s ruling party and its allies are rallying ahead in a key state election seen as a barometer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and his government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. India’s election commission website on Tuesday showed that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and his regional ally were leading in 123 seats of eastern Bihar state’s 243-seat legislature. The polls are seen as a gauge for Modi’s popularity. His second term has been marked by a tanking economy, widening social strife, protests against discriminatory laws and his government’s response to the pandemic that led to an unprecedented migrant crisis and more than 127,000 death so far nationwide.