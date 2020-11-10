Morningside sweeps Peru State to move over .500 mark

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside won a non-conference volleyball match Tuesday, sweeping Peru State, 3-0. The Mustangs improve to 10-9 on the season, while the Bobcats fall to 2-14.

Krista Zenk, Meredith Hoffman and Kaelyn Giefer each had eight kills to pace Morningside, who won the match 25-13, 25-15, 25-17. Zenk moved into tenth place on the Mustangs kills list with 1,164.

Morningside will resume Great Plains Athletic Conference play Friday with a trip to North Dakota to play Jamestown.