Nebraska reports 2,182 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts on Tuesday report 2, 182 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the total number of cases in Nebraska to 87,733.

Twenty more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 730 on Tuesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 860 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,366 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 49,761 on Tuesday.

So far, 639,788 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus. Officials say 551,729 tests have come back negative.