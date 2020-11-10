Nickless “disturbed, saddened” by details of Vatican report on alleged abuse by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bishop R. Walker Nickless, of the Diocese of Sioux City, has issued a statement regarding the Vatican release on the Cardinal Theodore McCarrick investigation.

"While disturbed and saddened by the details released in the Nov. 10 Vatican’s report regarding Theodore McCarrick, I was pleased with the transparency of the Holy See and Pope Francis in their comprehensive abuse investigation and release of information," said Nickless in the statement. "To learn more about the many grave instances of clergy abuse from a former cardinal, bishop and priest may be very painful for abuse survivors and their family members. Please know of my prayers for you. This is also a difficult time for the faithful."

Nickless encourages any victim of clergy sexual abuse to contact their local law enforcement agency. Victims should also contact Angie Mack, victim abuse coordinator at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center at 1-866-435-4397.