Nov. 10: Iowa reports 1,135 COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 4,400 new cases

(KTIV) -- There were 4,441 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 156,816 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 161,257 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 102,914 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,873 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 27 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,872.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,135 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,034 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for hospitalizations seen in Iowa since the pandemic began. Of those hospitalizations, 196 are in the ICU and 89 are on ventilators. Officials say the state still has about 2,690 inpatient beds available.

In Iowa, 8,893 new tests were given for a total of 1,049,807 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 115 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 8,558.

To date, 6,471 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 103. Local health officials say this latest death involved an older adult male between the ages of 61 and 80.

A total of 81 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 19 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,549. Of those cases, 2,151 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 19 new virus cases, with its total now at 751. Of those cases, 443 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 20 new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 974. Officials say 642 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,125 to 2,142 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,410 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 10, the state health department says Sioux County reported 43 new cases bringing its total to 2,969. Officials say 2,174 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's total to 21.