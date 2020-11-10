Nov. 10: South Dakota reports 607 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 16,595 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,024 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 57,334.

According to the state's health department, 1,018 of the new cases are confirmed and 6 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 16,595 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 329 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 691 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 40,199.

Currently, 607 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, that's higher than Monday's all-time high of 566.

Three additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 540 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,176. Of those cases, 889 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to four.

Clay County

Clay County has reported seven new cases, bringing its total to 979. State health officials say 784 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 3,782 to 3,864. Health officials say 2,643 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 32.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 929 total positive cases. So far, 709 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing its total to 17.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,148 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 766 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to eight.