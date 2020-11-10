O’Brien Board of Supervisors discuss COVID-19 and mental health in the county

(KTIV) -- The O'Brien Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to discuss a number of issues.

Supervisors approved a Resolution for Emmet County to Join Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health with officials saying it swill be a benefit for the region.

Also: An update on COVID-19. Jared Johnson, the emergency management director said the positivity rate continues to grow, with it now at 988 positive cases. 526 people have recovered and 19 people have died from the virus. Those being the hardest hit are health care facilities.

"We are seeing significant struggles with our local health care facilities. there are multiple long term care outbreaks," said Johnson. "The hospitals are seeing an increase of very sick individuals. They're hoping that people in the public will step up and we're hoping to see an increase in mask usage throughout everywhere."

Johnson said the department has also recommended that those in shared office spaces wear face masks or face shields.