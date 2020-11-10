Officials: 1 killed in western Nebraska crash on slick road

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in western Nebraska say one person has died in a crash near Scottsbluff as wintery weather slicked area roads. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that the crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on a highway overpass west of Scottsbluff. No other details, including the name of the victim, were immediately available. Authorities in the area say they’ve responded to several other crashes, including those on Highway 26 near Morrill and on Highway 71 in Banner County. Officials are asking drivers to take care, as roadways were reported Tuesday to be slippery with blowing snow in some areas.