Penn State to work Levis into QB rotation with Clifford

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin says he needs to give some help to starting quarterback Sean Clifford. That could start this weekend against Nebraska. Franklin says his plan is to get backup QB Will Levis more involved. The Nittany Lions are 0-3 and rank in the bottom half of the Big Ten in nearly every major offensive category. Clifford has been battered physically and mentally. a second-year starter who’s been battered physically and mentally to start the season. After absorbing six sacks over the first two games, Clifford was brought down seven more times in Penn State’s loss to Maryland last week.