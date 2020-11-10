Relative of 8 slaying victims files wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who lost several relatives in a mass killing in southern Ohio more than four years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against suspects. Tony Rhoden Sr. is the brother of Gary Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden. Both were killed along with Christopher Rhoden’s three children and his ex-wife and two others in April 2016. Six members of another family who knew the Rhodens were charged and four are awaiting trial. Attorneys for Tony Rhoden filed a lawsuit Tuesday in a Pike County court seeking unspecified damages. He says he wants to ensure none of them benefit financially from the crime.