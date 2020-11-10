School district in Emmet County, IA requiring face coverings for staff, students

ARMSTRONG, Iowa (KTIV) -- A school district located in Emmet and Kossuth Counties, Iowa will require all students, staff and visitors to wear face coverings starting Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The North Union School District says face coverings will be required in all of their buildings located in Fenton, Armstrong and Swea City.

The district says the requirement also extends to all after school activities. The reason for the change is due to the new proclamation released by Gov. Reynolds on Tuesday.

School officials are encouraging students to bring their own masks, however, the district will provide a mask if needed.

If someone is unable to wear a face covering due to a medical or developmental reason, they contact the school's principal or the school's nurse to discuss the situation.