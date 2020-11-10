Sioux Falls City Council is voting on mask mandate Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls’ mayor says he would vote against a coronavirus mask mandate if he’s called upon to break a tie vote on the matter by the City Council. The council will likely make a decision on the mandate Tuesday night. Eight council members will likely split evenly on the mandate, which carries a $50 fine for violations. Mayor Paul TenHaken believes the mandate would be unenforceable by police and ineffective in lowering local hospitalization rates. The proposed ordinance would require face coverings in indoor public places where six-foot social distancing isn’t possible.