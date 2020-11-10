Snow days and the pandemic: Will days off be replaced with online schooling?

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- With heavy snow, comes the possibility of a "snow day" for school districts across Siouxland.

Thanks to the pandemic, students are familiar with online learning. So, the question now is, are "snow days" a thing of the past?

For South Sioux City students, "snow days" will still consist of sleeping in, playing in the snow, and no school.

"We will have the traditional snow days if weather prevents us from going to school," said Superintendent Todd Strom.

But it might not be that way in future years. Now with COVID-19, many students are used to online learning.

"That is our goal to eventually have enough devices, have internet capability, and the wireless access throughout our district that we would be able to deliver that style of curriculum," said Strom.

For Dakota Valley Community Schools, the administration has had a similar conversation.

"We're going to stick with regular snow days, no school, and not try to fit in a day of e-learning," said Superintendent Dr. Jerry Rasmussen.

And their conversation on e-learning ends there, with no future plans to replace snow days.

"A lot of it is because there's a lot of things that happen in a classroom that just can't be replicated online. We felt that the time of our staff was so valuable that we don't want to switch those out for a modified e-learning environment," said Rasmussen.

According to officials with the Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska departments of education, these decisions are based on the needs and supplies of each separate school district.