Snow to end this evening followed by a cold night ahead

**Winter Storm Warning continues for Lincoln and Lyon counties until 9 pm**

**Winter Weather Advisory for much of central and eastern Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 6 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A day that started with sleet and freezing rain turned into a snowy afternoon with reduced visibility and rough road conditions.

As of 2:30 pm, roads are in rough condition with completely covered highways in much of northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota.

Northwest Iowa has a lot of partially covered highways this afternoon but they'll get worse as the afternoon goes along.

The visibility will also continue to be a problem until we get the snow to end.

This system with its snow will be moving out this evening and then we’ll see clearing skies and a cold night ahead with lows in the upper teens.

The sunshine will be back in full force on Wednesday and the melting will begin with highs in the upper 30s for many of us with some 40s possible in western Siouxland.

Find out the very latest with this system and of course the rest of your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.