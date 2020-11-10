State audit finds problems in Plymouth County Sheriff’s evidence procedures

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -- A new state auditor's report confirms problems with the integrity of the evidence room of the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Iowa.

State Auditor Rob Sand said in a report, record logs of evidence did not match the actual evidence in inventory, in at least six cases. That includes 49 pills of over-the-counter medicines and unknown substances missing from the evidence room.

Sand says the investigation centered around former Deputy Aaron Leusink, who is charged with multiple thefts and burglaries while working at the sheriff's office.

Leusink was fired in late April, and was taken into custody in September. The sheriff's office requested the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation review the matter before it was sent to Sand's office.

"The sheriff's office here did the right thing here when they when they discovered wrong doing by referring the case for investigation to the Division of Criminal Investigation. That way they were able to avoid any conflict of interest here. But again at the end of the day, the message here for public servants is no matter who you are, and no matter what your job is, if you break the law you are going to be held accountable for it and we are going to take that seriously," said Sand.

Investigators say they found 18 instances in which the sheriff's office failed to keep sufficient records, to determine whether something was missing from the evidence room.

Leusink's next court date is set for Nov. 30 in Plymouth County, Iowa.