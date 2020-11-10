Three people go on trial for 2017 Barcelona terror attacks

MADRID (AP) — Three people are standing trial for their alleged roles in terror attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017 that killed 16 people and injured some 140. The three are not accused of taking part directly in the attacks but of forming part of the extremist cell that carried them out. They have been in preventive custody for the past three years. Prosecutors are asking for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years. The six people who carried out the attacks were later shot and killed by police.