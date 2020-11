NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - A truck ran into a Subway in North Sioux City, South Dakota Tuesday morning, sending one person to the hospital.

At about 11 a.m. a truck drove through the front of the Subway located on Marie Avenue Bay. An employee at the Subway was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the truck claims their foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator, causing the crash.