US job openings rise slightly in September, hiring slips

WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers advertised slightly more jobs in September but hired fewer people as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from last spring’s coronavirus collapse. The Labor Department said Tuesday that job postings rose to to 6.44 million in September, up from 6.35 million in August. Employers hired 5.87 million workers, down from 5.95 million in September. The U.S. labor market has been rebounding gradually from last spring economic shutdown. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped sharply — to 6.9% from 7.9% in September.