US plans sale of F-35 fighter jets to UAE in $23B arms deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has formally notified Congress that it plans to sell 50 advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates as part of a broader arms deal worth more than $23 billion. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had authorized the sale in keeping with the administration’s Middle East peace efforts. The notification to lawmakers on Tuesday follows the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE, under which the Arab states have agreed to normalize relations with Israel. Israeli officials have previously expressed some concern about an F-35 sale because it could affect the balance of military power in the region. But Pompeo it would be “fully consistent” with the longstanding policy of maintaining Israel’s qualitive military advantage.